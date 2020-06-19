North-east businesses invited to Covid-19 guidance webinar

Businesses around Aberdeenshire have been invited to a webinar ahead of their reopening in phase two of the Scottish government’s ‘route map’ out of lockdown.

The ‘Re-opening of Businesses’ Webinar will be hosted by Aberdeenshire Council, and take place on June 23 at 5.30pm.

It will give business leaders a chance to ask questions through an online chat and listen to the support, guidance and opportunities available throughout the period of transition.

Speakers will include planning manager Mairi Stewart, senior planner Paul Williamson, Trading Standards officer Gavin Alexander, senior environmental health officer Catherine Busson and civic licencing officer Lisa Godini.

They will give guidance for sectors such as retail and hospitality.

To register interest in the event, businesses can send a message to easinglockdownsupport@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

