Plans approved to change bin collections in Aberdeenshire to once every three weeks

Plans to reduce non-recyclable bin collections across Aberdeenshire to every three weeks have been given the green light.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure services committee met yesterday to approve the move as part of a proposed shake-up to kerbside collections.

In a bid to boost recycling rates, the plans will save in the region of £92,000 and £156,000 in operational costs a year.

Paper and card will be collected every three weeks, as will metals, cartons and plastic items.

Chairman of the committee Peter Argyle said there will be a different collection each week, along with a weekly collection of food waste.

He said: “The strategy has been approved.

“There will be a collection from properties each week.

“One week it will be paper and card, followed by metals and cans and the third week will be non-recyclables.

“The idea is if people use the system as it is designed to be used, and recycle and make use of the food collections, there will be very little needs to go into the landfill bin.

“We are asking our residents to be more thoughtful with their waste.”