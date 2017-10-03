Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Show Links
Teenager charged after alleged assault at Aberdeenshire academy

by Callum Main
03/10/2017, 9:30 am Updated: 03/10/2017, 10:45 am
A teenager has been charged following an alleged assault at an Aberdeenshire school.

The young male victim was treated by ambulance at the scene for a head injury but did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Craig Johnstone said: “This was a contained incident between pupils at the school, which officers quickly attended.

“A teenager has been charged and will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesman said the injuries were not believed to be serious.

He said: “We received a call at 8.19am and we had a crew there at 8.23am.

“They treated a young male but no one was taken to hospital.”

 

