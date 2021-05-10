Aberdeen’s Westburn Road closed after motorcycle accident

A major road in Aberdeen is closed after an accident involving a motorcyclist.
It happened around 5.10pm on Westburn Road.
A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.
Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the road remains shut.
Westburn Road #Aberdeen is currently closed after a road traffic incident involving a motorcyclist. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/xG6qdxK8mV
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) May 10, 2021
The extent of any injuries suffered are not yet known.
More on this as we get it.
