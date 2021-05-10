Aberdeen’s Westburn Road closed after motorcycle accident

A major road in Aberdeen is closed after an accident involving a motorcyclist.

It happened around 5.10pm on Westburn Road.

A police spokeswoman said no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while the road remains shut.

The extent of any injuries suffered are not yet known.

More on this as we get it.