Aberdeen’s Unit 51 to host virtual music event to benefit ‘save our scene’ crowdfunder

Aberdeen’s Unit 51 is set to host an online music event next week in order to raise money for its “save our scene” crowdfunder.

Situated on Carnegie’s Brae, the popular venue was forced to close its doors earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But despite remaining closed to the public, the team have decided to host a special live stream to raise money for their ‘save our scene’ fundraiser, which was launched to help save three of the city’s nightlife venues – including Underground Klub, Bridge Street Social Club and Unit 51 itself.

The crowdfunding campaign currently has a target of £25,000 in order to protect the jobs of the employees and ensure each of the three venues can reopen.

There will be sets from popular DJs Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, K Klass and Paul Bleasdale.

The event will run on Saturday September 5 from 7pm to 10pm.

To donate or find out more information, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-scene.

Alternatively, call 07720 293753 or email aberdeen.jpm@gmail.com