Aberdeen’s Union Terrace now closed one-way for 11 months

A major Aberdeen street is now restricted to one-way traffic for almost a year while work is undertaken on the revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.

From today, traffic will be permitted to travel northbound on Union Terrace from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct, with the restriction expected to be in place until mid-November.

This means motorists will still be able to travel from Union Street towards HMT, but not the reverse.

Council bosses say a one-way system is needed to maintain a “safe working environment” during the next phase of the programme, which includes balustrade strengthening, the replacement of the existing arches (which run under the road), slab reinforcement and resurfacing.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has been appointed to deliver the £25.7 million project, with the gardens expected to reopen in summer 2021.