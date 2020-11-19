Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens project might not be complete until February 2022

It could be February 2022 before Aberdeen’s long-awaited Union Terrace Gardens are reopened, council officers have said.

Councillors on the capital programme committee were given updates on a number of major projects being carried out across the city.

One of those is the much anticipated Union Terrace Garden revamp project, which after being delayed, now has an estimated date of autumn/winter 2021 for completion, after originally being expected in the summer.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

Councillor Ian Yuill asked the committee for further clarity on the date – whether it meant it was anticipated by December, or potentially January or February 2022.

John Wilson, chief officer of capital at Aberdeen City Council, said: “With the best will in the world, although we try to meet our targets, that applies to all our projects.

“So for me, chief officer of capital, I’m saying winter 2021/22, that’s potentially running in to January and February but be assured sitting here just now, I’ll be looking to meet that target.”

It was added that at the moment, the project is still coming in under budget.

Mr Wilson added: “We’re dealing with each project individually. We’re in negotiation with the contractor and we’re waiting to see if that’ll balance out. Sitting here just now, it’s within budget.”

A report that was brought before councillors stated the public health crisis has caused problems with the supply chain for materials, which led to uncertainty over whether the project’s lead contractor, Balfour Beatty, would be able to meet scheduled dates.

However, the report also noted that “good progress” had been made with the revamp of the gardens despite the pandemic.

Meanwhile, councillors were also given an update on the infrastructure programme at South College Street.

A compulsory purchase order process was underway earlier this year, which has now come to an end.

Aberdeen City Council found out on Tuesday that there had been no objections made to the order, and confirmed it is expecting a decision notice to be issued by Transport Scotland within the next three weeks.

A small section of land was required to be purchased in order to extend Palmerston Place to connect South College Street with North Esplanade West, and an area between Wellington Place and South College Street and a square in the middle of South College Street, Millburn Street and Bank Street was also being acquired.

No work can go ahead until the land is officially acquisitioned.

The project has been more than a decade in the making, after first being debated in 2004, and will see an extra lane widened to improve traffic flow and increase capacity at peak times.

Mr Wilson added: “When the report was written, there was the risk of potential restrictions for the compulsory purchase order process. We started a parallel process which could have led to a public local inquiry.

“There are no objections, we were notified on Tuesday from Transport Scotland and we expect the decision notice from them in the next three weeks. That risk is now gone.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on project progress, as with other major infrastructure projects in the city.