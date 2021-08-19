Aberdeen’s True North music festival will ‘Rise Up’ with glittering array of stars

Aberdeen’s celebrated True North music festival returns next month – and Grammy and MOBO-award winning star Corinne Bailey Rae will headline with a special celebration of Stevie Wonder.
Corinne will be just one of a glittering line-up of musicians for the four-day event, including John Grant, Rachel Sermanni, Ayanna Witter-Johnson and the Granite City’s own rising rapper star Ransom FA.
