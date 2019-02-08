Aberdeen’s torcher parade returns to city centre next month

A historic student parade returns to the streets of Aberdeen next month.

The Torcher Parade will descend on Aberdeen for the 128th time, with organisers excited to bring the event back.

Aberdeen University Student Association (AUSA) announced 20 floats will take part in the parade following the route down Union Street, starting at Albyn Place and finishing on King Street.

It will follow the same route as in 2018 when a stripped- back cavalcade of three floats, representing each of the universities and college, took place.

AUSA raising and giving committee chairwoman Signe Thye said charities have until February 15 to apply to receive a share of money raised.

Last year, the university society handed out nearly £100,000 to good causes after different fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Signe said: “We’re very excited to be bringing the event back to the streets of Aberdeen in March for the 128th time – and with the help of partners, and a renewed interest from students, we’re sure the 2019 Torcher Parade will be a huge success.

“Our aim is to make this year’s parade bigger and better and bring back a real buzz around the event.

“With an increased interest from students already, we’re excited to increase the number of floats and put on a great show for everyone who comes out to support the parade.

“The Torcher Parade has always had huge support in Aberdeen and we’d love to hear from anyone who might be interested in getting involved.”

Businesses have also been urged to sponsor the parade.

AUSA Student President Lawson Ogubie said: “The parade has a proud history as part of Aberdeen’s cultural calendar.

“A lot of hard work has gone into making this year’s parade a reality and we can’t wait to see what our students will come up with on the night.”

The parade on March 23 will start at 6pm.