Aberdeen’s third sector interface appoints new chairman

A new chairman has been appointed for a city organisation which supports the third sector in Aberdeen.

ACVO has announced the appointment of Paul O’Connor MBE as its new chair of the board from May 27.

Paul, who is the chair and manager of Inchgarth Community Centre, has been a director of the ACVO board since January 2015 and most recently the organisation’s vice-chair since February 2020.

On the confirmation of his new role, Paul said: “ACVO is a tremendously important organisation in the city with a dedicated, hard working, and experienced team of staff that makes a real difference and impact on many levels.

“With the addition of several new board members in recent months, which complements the existing directors, it’s an exciting time for ACVO and I am very much honoured and privileged to be part of the team.”

“ACVO continues to provide excellent support to the third sector through these most difficult times, and I look forward to working with the board and the staff moving forward positively as one.”

Maggie Hepburn, chief executive of ACVO added: “Paul is an active champion of the third sector in Aberdeen and I look forward to working with him during these unprecedented and challenging times as ACVO and the wider sector respond to the challenges of Covid-19.”