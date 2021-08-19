Aberdeen’s Summer of Play hailed as a ‘glowing success’

Aberdeen’s programme of activities for youngsters over the school break has been hailed a huge success.

The city council launched the Summer of Play to give children a chance to get active and socialise after months of lockdown misery.

Activities included football, swimming, music, dancing, arts and crafts, science experiments, kayaking and nature walks, and families were quick to sign up.

Education committee convener M. Taqueer Malik said: “We are delighted that Aberdeen City Council and partners delivered a summer to remember for all the right reasons.

“It was fantastic to see youngsters thrive and reconnect with friends in ways they haven’t been able to for a long time. As the events were free everyone was able to enjoy what our great city has to offer.”

Vice-convener Claire Imrie added: “The feedback we have received has been wonderful, we are really proud the programme has been such a success. The initiative also had a great impact on parents and carers, with many enjoying the support and interaction with others attending the events.”

The £418,000 programme was shaped by feedback from families about the things they missed during lockdown.

Most of the activities were community based with a particular focus on regeneration areas as well as supporting low-income families, children and young people who have additional support needs, and care experienced young people and young carers.