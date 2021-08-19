Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Aberdeen’s Summer of Play hailed as a ‘glowing success’

By Ross Hempseed
19/08/2021, 9:09 am Updated: 19/08/2021, 9:09 am
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Aberdeen City Council has approved a programme of Summer of Play to support the wellbeing of children and young people. Picture shows; Aberdeen city council logo. Summer of play logo. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council Date; 03/06/2021; dc0f0ce3-4169-4e6b-ac02-730c1667c83b

Aberdeen’s programme of activities for youngsters over the school break has been hailed a huge success.

The city council launched the Summer of Play to give children a chance to get active and socialise after months of lockdown misery.

Activities included football, swimming, music, dancing, arts and crafts, science experiments, kayaking and nature walks, and families were quick to sign up.

Education committee convener M. Taqueer Malik said: “We are delighted that Aberdeen City Council and partners delivered a summer to remember for all the right reasons.

“It was fantastic to see youngsters thrive and reconnect with friends in ways they haven’t been able to for a long time. As the events were free everyone was able to enjoy what our great city has to offer.”

Vice-convener Claire Imrie added: “The feedback we have received has been wonderful, we are really proud the programme has been such a success. The initiative also had a great impact on parents and carers, with many enjoying the support and interaction with others attending the events.”

The £418,000 programme was shaped by feedback from families about the things they missed during lockdown.

Most of the activities were community based with a particular focus on regeneration areas as well as supporting low-income families, children and young people who have additional support needs, and care experienced young people and young carers.

 