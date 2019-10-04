Aberdeen’s Sports Awards winners all smiles

Scotland women’s captain Rachel Corsie was the big winner at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

The defender was crowned Sports Achiever of the Year at a glittering ceremony at the new P&J Live Arena after skippering Scotland women’s team to their first World Cup finals in France this summer.

Rachel, who also writes a weekly column for the Evening Express, was among nearly 20 competitors, volunteers, coaches, clubs and businesses recognised.

The evening was hosted by military veteran, Invictus Games gold medallist and TV presenter JJ Chalmers.

This year’s Sports Awards were the first to be organised by the Evening Express.

The Active Aberdeen Partnership (AAP) had previously run the awards, but they faced challenged in other areas which cast doubt over the future of the event.

However, the Evening Express stepped in to take on the running of the awards and the paper’s editor Craig Walker was thrilled the north-east’s sports stars, clubs, coaches, volunteers and businesses were celebrated last night.

He said: “The awards are a great way of celebrating the sporting success stories here in the north-east of Scotland and we have so many success stories to tell.

“From the grassroots to elite, from schools competitions to world and Olympic level competitors, the current and future sporting stars of Aberdeen are making their mark.”

Craig added: “The Evening Express has been involved in the sports awards for a number of years and it has been a great privilege to play a small part in their success to date.”

The full list of winners is as follows: