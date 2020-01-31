Aberdeen’s Spectra festival to hold relaxed performances

A light festival returning to Aberdeen will for the first time offer events for those with additional support needs and their families.

Spectra is a free showcase which will feature light-based installations from a range of artists from the UK and further afield.

It will be inspired by the Year of Coasts and Waters.

The family-friendly festival is returning to the city centre for the first time in two years after taking a break in 2019.

Now they have linked up with We Too!, a charity and magazine for the families of children with additional support needs.

The charity will be involved in relaxed performances, which will be three events for those who access their services.

They will be held in Kirk of St Nicholas and will feature installations from artists Mark Anderson, Heinrich and Palmer and Steve Symons.

Spectra hopes to widen access to these events in the future.

Andy Brydon, director of Curated Place, which is producing the festival, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with an organisation that provides such outstanding support to those with additional support needs and their families.

“Spectra is a hugely inclusive festival – not only is it free, it’s suitable for those of all ages and we feel strongly that we make the event as accessible as possible.”

The festival is taking place from February 13-16, with areas of the city centre lit up with installations from 6.30-10pm.

The event, which has proved very popular with a wide range of visitors in the past, will see a number of artists making their debut this year.

They include Heinrich and Palmer, Kate Charter – who will be bringing the sights and sounds of Aberdeen Harbour to the city centre – and Steve Symons, who will project a spooky digital forest into St Nicholas Kirkyard.

