Aberdeen’s Spaces for People measures to remain in place

Controversial social distancing measures installed in Aberdeen to help protect people from coronavirus will remain in place.

Councillors on the city growth and resources committee met to discuss the Spaces for People measures across the city and voted to keep them in place due to continuing concerns relating to the pandemic.

The recommendation was made from the director of public health for NHS Grampian, who said the measures should remain, particularly in light of the new more transmissible variant.

The measures, which include changes to roads and pavements, are based on Union Street, George Street, Rosemount and in Torry.

They were put in place using money from the Scottish Government as part of the Spaces for People programme set up to encourage people to keep a safe social distance from each other.

Data gathered by the council has shown a significant increase in pedestrians and cyclists using recreational routes, and they are still proving to be popular.

Footfall has significantly decreased in the city centre, but the council said it remains the busiest part of the city, with the section between Bridge Street and Market Street seeing twice the footfall of any other section of Union Street.

A report which was discussed by councillors said there had been support from both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for the measures.

Council officers will continue to work with the emergency services to ensure that they do not impact on any services.

Committee convener and Aberdeen City Council Council co-leader councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “There remains a need to both encourage more active travel movement within the existing network and to create additional temporary active travel network where possible – but critically in normally crowded areas of the city to do so with physical distancing of two metres.”

The committee also agreed an update should be provided to members at an appropriate date.

Sustrans, which provided the Scottish Government grants to councils, has also confirmed the funding for the maintenance and removal of street furniture can be extended past the May deadline.