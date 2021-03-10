Aberdeen hip-hop duo Shy & DRS are set to release a song about mental health, encouraging more men to speak up about their struggles.

Twins Darren and Mark Scott, known as Shy & DRS, will release their song “Save Me” as a single and also release a music video – which was filmed pre-pandemic – later this month.

While the song was written two years ago, the brothers, who are from Bridge of Don, think this is the right time to release it as they believe the ongoing pandemic affected a lot of people’s mental health.

Darren said: “We wanted to make people – especially guys – know that it’s okay to feel low.

“A lot of men still don’t talk about their feelings – especially when they cannot get together with other guys just now.

“I wrote the song from my perspective and hopefully, that will encourage others to talk about how they feel and normalise it.”

Darren thinks everyone’s been feeling the impact of the pandemic in different ways.

He said: “A lot of people are isolated and have been separated from their family and friends for a long period of time.

“Everyone’s in the same boat and even people who didn’t struggle with mental health pre-coronavirus may now.

“So I really think this is the best time to get an inspiring song out as this is what people need to hear right now.”

Darren also got in touch with a number of UK mental health charities asking if they could share the song in the hopes it would reach the people who need to hear it the most.

He said: “We spoke to SAMH (Scottish Association for Mental Health) and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) who also may use it in their campaigns, but that is yet to be confirmed.”

© Supplied by SHY & DRS

Since he always turns to music to lift him up, Darren hopes the band’s new single will help others feel better and more positive.

“I think music has a lot of power behind it,” said Darren.

“I know that whenever I’m feeling down, I listen to music and it picks me up.

“So hopefully, when men – but also women – listen to the song they’ll get a boost of energy or motivation out of it.

“I think anyone can relate to the song, really.”

While they cannot play live, Darren said the pandemic actually had a positive impact on Shy & DRS.

He explained: “It’s been quite good for us – we record from home anyway – so it didn’t affect us in terms of recording music.

“And we had more time to write music. We wrote a whole new album, which we wouldn’t have done if there wasn’t any lockdown.

“We were planning a UK tour, but it was never concrete and then this happened.

“So we just need to wait and see – we’ll probably get back in touch with a touring agent at the end of summer to see if we can plan a tour.”

“Save Me” will be released as a single on March 26 and a music video will be released on the day on the band’s YouTube channel too.