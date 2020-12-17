Aberdeen’s Santa’s Workshop moves online due to new Covid guidance

An Aberdeen children’s charity has said it is devastated its Santa workshops will not be able to go ahead in person due to the change in covid level.

However, families will still be able to experience the magic of Santa as it will be offering virtual visits instead – meaning children will not miss out on the chance to chat with Santa himself.

Those who take part in the virtual visit will be able to do so from their own homes, and will be walked through the winter wonderland by one of Santa’s elves, before being met by Mr Claus himself.

As Aberdeen will move into level three of the Scottish Government’s strategic framework from 6pm on Friday evening, anyone who had booked a session in Santa’s Workshop in the Bon Accord Centre will be given the opportunity to change their booking to a virtual session.

Taking place over Zoom, the eight-minute-long sessions give children the opportunity to see and chat with Santa.

Calls can also be upgraded for £5, which gives a USB with a recording of the call, as well as a small gift.

Money raised from the event will go towards Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We were devastated to learn that under the guidance issued by the Scottish Government this week, it is not possible to hold an indoor Santa experience in a Level 3 area.

“With Aberdeen City due to move into level 3, we will not be able to run Santa’s workshop as a face-to-face experience after 6pm this Friday. We understand how disappointing this will be for everyone with bookings and have been looking at all options to keep the Christmas magic alive.

“Technology will be stepping in to save the day and all bookings can still be honoured with a wonderful virtual visit instead. The virtual visit option will still allow families to experience the magic of meeting Santa Claus while feeling safe and secure in the comfort of their own homes.

“Our special elf will ‘virtually’ walk families down the winter wonderland path to Santa’s Workshop and straight to Santa for a cosy live chat where they can share their Christmas wishes!”

Santa’s Workshops will continue to run until Christmas Eve.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager for Charlie House added: “As a charity, we have had to convert all of our activities and events to virtual experiences this year, including our annual family Christmas party.

“We are no stranger to technology as we have been using remote techniques to help children and families make special memories since the first lockdown in March.

“The feedback from supported families has been brilliant with one family saying, “It’s been a long tough year, no respite, no help and no Charlie house events to go to and make us feel less isolated. Charlie House has never stopped trying to support us though, they have been available for FaceTimes, run virtual sibling groups, sent activity packs, treats, held virtual coffee morning and so much more.”

“It is feedback like this that reaffirms how vital the support from Charlie House is for local families right now and also in the future.”