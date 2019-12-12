Aberdeen’s Samaritans volunteers will be available over festive period

An Aberdeen-based charity will be offering support to local people struggling emotionally this festive period.

Volunteers at Samaritans are working throughout the busy season to make sure there is someone to listen for those in need.

Last Christmas period the charity responded to more than 300,000 calls for help in the United Kingdom.

A friendly voice will be available around the clock all throughout the festive period and can be phoned free on 116123 or contacted through email at jo@samaritans.org

