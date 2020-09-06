Aberdeen’s Robert Gordon University climbs rankings in new guide

An Aberdeen university is celebrating after climbing 33 places in the UK rankings in a new university guide.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) moved up to place 43rd in the country, retaining its place as the top modern university in Scotland, in the 2021 Guardian University Guide.

It comes as the Times Higher Education guide last week ranked it as the worst university in Scotland.

The institution also achieved strong positions for course satisfaction, ranking fourth in the UK and second in Scotland, and teaching satisfaction, where it placed 12th in the UK.

RGU’s Health Professions courses were ranked as the top in the UK, with its Fashion and Textiles and Pharmacy and Pharmacology courses both rising to 10th in the national subject tables

Several of the university’s other courses, including Architecture, Journalism and Sports Science, also made it into the top 20.

RGU’s Principal, Professor Steve Olivier said: “I am delighted that RGU has had yet another strong performance in this most recent Guardian University Guide league table, recognising the hard work of staff and the university’s high quality, professionally focused teaching agenda and student experience offering.

“A significant factor in this is that our students are at the centre of the university’s approach to design and delivery of teaching and learning.

“They have the opportunity to help shape the curriculum and the support they are provided with throughout their studies, ensuring the learning experience is responsive to their needs.

“Our approach to the learning experience equips our students with the transferable skills, enterprising knowledge and behaviours that employers favour while helping them to succeed in their studies and grow as individuals.”

The university tables have been compiled for the Guardian by Intelligent Metrix, an independent consultancy that specialises in measuring performance in higher education.

The rankings are based on official data collected by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) and the National Student Survey.