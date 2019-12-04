Aberdeen’s red squirrel population increases

Aberdeen’s red squirrel population has increased, according to a survey.

The Great Scottish Squirrel Survey, which was run by Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, shows increased sightings at Duthie Park and Aberdeen University.

The survey has also revealed the only grey squirrel sightings in the north-east were concentrated in Aberdeen.

However, targeted control work in recent years has significantly reduced the grey population and allowed the red squirrels to thrive.

Sightings should be reported to scottishsquirrels.org.uk