Aberdeen’s Queen Street revamp timeline to be revealed by end of summer

A timeline for works for a major revamp of an Aberdeen city centre street will be revealed by the end of the summer.

A presentation to the capital programme committee yesterday laid out the priorities for the refurbishment of Queen Street as part of the city centre masterplan.

Queen Street masterplan manager Sandy Beattie told councillors at the committee about the work being undertaken.

Mr Beattie confirmed plans would be before councillors in the coming months.

He said: “I’ve been seconded to this role for the next 18 months, so there’s a fair amount of pressure in terms of that timescale and producing what we want to.

“There is more engagement with public sector partners which will need to be carried out over the summer to define this programme and make sure we’re getting this right.

“So I would expect a timeline to be revealed by the end of the summer.”

A phased development has been devised for the area, and the first, which will possibly take place in two separate parts, will focus on the assembly of the areas at either side of Queen Street, which will create the opportunity for a residential and mixed-use development in the future.

He said: “There’s a very strong place making context for Queen Street within the city centre, and this is about completing the urban quarter and the civic heart of the city.

“We have a building demand issue, because we have a number of listed buildings within the city centre and we have a duty of care there, but we also have the responsibility to create new-build accommodation to complement that.”

According to Mr Beattie, the project will look to create a link with other major projects currently being built or facilitated, such as Union Terrace Gardens and Provost Skene’s House.

A number of residential opportunities are also being considered, which Mr Beattie said is not based on the current market, but “for the next generation”, pointing to work ongoing at the Triplekirks site near Schoolhill and approval being given to Broadford Works.