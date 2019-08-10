Aberdeen’s P&J Live opens doors to public for first time

P&J Live is set to open its doors to the public for the first time today.

The new world-class entertainment venue is holding a free ‘test’ event, which will allow people who have purchased tickets to see and try out the building for the first time over three sessions taking place today.

As well as a number of activities for families, those heading along will also be able to enjoy live music, food and drink, and help test the building by flushing toilets, taking part in a full evacuation and providing feedback.

P&J Live is set to attract the biggest artists to Aberdeen and the venue’s main arena will have seating for more than 10,000 people (with a maximum capacity exceeding 16,000).

A string of exciting events and artists including Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Rod Stewart and Elton John have already been announced for the 48,000sqm venue over the course of this year and next.

click here for our guide to today's open event.

