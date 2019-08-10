Aberdeen’s P&J Live opens doors to public for first time

P&J Live is set to open its doors to the public for the first time today.
The new world-class entertainment venue is holding a free ‘test’ event, which will allow people who have purchased tickets to see and try out the building for the first time over three sessions taking place today.
As well as a number of activities for families, those heading along will also be able to enjoy live music, food and drink, and help test the building by flushing toilets, taking part in a full evacuation and providing feedback.
P&J Live is set to attract the biggest artists to Aberdeen and the venue’s main arena will have seating for more than 10,000 people (with a maximum capacity exceeding 16,000).
A string of exciting events and artists including Lewis Capaldi, Liam Gallagher, Rod Stewart and Elton John have already been announced for the 48,000sqm venue over the course of this year and next.
See below for a full list of confirmed events and click here for our guide to today’s open event.
2019
- Offshore Europe 2019 (September 3 – 6)
- Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2019 (September 14)
- BRICKLIVE (September 20 – September 22)
- Russell Howard: Respite Tour (September 20)
- Northern Star Business Awards (September 26)
- Dedicated 2 Weddings (September 28-29)
- Aberdeen Performance Car Show (September 29)
- Alice Cooper – Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back (October 5)
- The Clan Thunderball (October 5)
- 4TG GameCon (October 5-6)
- Cheese Fest UK (October 19)
- Love Touring Expo (October 25-27)
- Nerf War Carnival (October 26-27)
- Disney On Ice Celebrates 100 Years of Magic (October 31 – November 3)
- Wet Wet Wet (November 2)
- Catfish and the Bottlemen (November 7)
- WWE Live Tour (November 10)
- Liam Gallagher (November 14)
- Jack Whitehall – Stood Up (November 21)
- Gerry Cinnamon (November 23)
- An Evening with Michael Buble (November 27-28)
- Scottish Kids Show and Festive Market (November 30 – December 1)
- Rod Stewart (December 7)
2020
- Your Wedding Exhibition (January 18-19)
- AJ Pritchard (March 6)
- Lewis Capaldi (March 15)
- VisitScotland Expo (April 1-2)
- Elton John: Yellow Brick Road Tour (November 20-21)
- World Clydesdale Show (October 20-23)
