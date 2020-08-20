Aberdeen’s P&J Live announces first ‘Covid-safe’ event

Aberdeen’s P&J Live has announced its first event since Covid-19 restrictions brought an end to large indoor gatherings – a well-timed exhibition for people holidaying at home.

The Love Touring Expo, which showcases caravans, motorhomes, campervans and holiday homes, will be held at the venue between November 5 and 8.

An extra day has been added to the schedule to accommodate additional safety measures.

Expo organiser Jamie Taylor has been working alongside the P&J Live to ensure the event is safe for everyone who comes along.

He said: “There is a huge appetite for the event as we see holiday parks filling up with the relaxation of lockdown and more and more people escaping to the open road in their caravans, motorhomes or to their holiday home.

“With so many people discovering the benefits of a staycation, combined with the uncertainty of foreign travel, the industry is seeing a massive upturn.

“Visitors will have the chance to see the whole of the market in one place and the most important thing is that our visitors and exhibitors feel safe when they are here.

“We have taken more space at the venue and have extended the show to run over four days to allow social distancing measures to be in place and to let everyone explore all areas of the show safely.”

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing at P&J Live, said: “Love Touring was a huge success last year and it’s great to see an event like this return to P&J Live with an even bigger offering.

“With everyone seeking a staycation at the moment, we are thrilled to be able to host an event which celebrates holidaying at home and offers advice on touring our beautiful country.

“We are excited about opening our doors again and are working closely with the Love Touring team to make the event safe and comfortable for everyone visiting.”

Tickets will be available to purchase in advance, priced at £12.50 for adults, including free parking at P&J Live. Kids aged 16 and under are free.

Venue gets serious about hygiene with month-long process

Ahead of their first event for several months, the P&J Live – which only opened a year ago this month – is going through an eye-watering amount of effort to ensure the space is safe for visitors.

Firstly, there are the barriers, floor signs, different entrances and exits and one-way systems, all of which are discussed with individual organisers.

But secondly, there is “VenueShield”, a hygiene protocol as-yet unused in the UK but already introduced in places like Sydney.

Louise Stewart said: “In terms of us hosting an event on November 5, that would require us to begin the pre-opening measures and start the VenueShield process from October 5.

“There’s accelerated hydrogen peroxide fogging, which is a four-day process for the whole building.

“After that there’s electrostatic cleaning, which is for high-risk areas, which is another four days – this is what we’re estimating for the time it’ll take us at P&J Live.

“There’s employee training, which is two to three days.

“Then there’s another piece where we upscale our air handling filtration systems, which is all about bringing in fresh air and pushing it back out without using recycled air.

“The last part is to go back and do preventative cleaning of high touch point areas, where the walls all get cleaned down.”