Aberdeen’s No.1 Bar & Grill announces it will not reopen in 2020 due to pandemic

An Aberdeen bar and grill has announced it will not reopen in 2020.

No.1 Bar & Grill on Queen’s Terrace has tonight come to the “sad decision” due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation and the restrictions that are currently in place for hospitality premises.

A statement reads: “Due to the ongoing Covid situation and the restrictions that apply to the hospitality industry at present, we have come to the sad decision that No.1 will not reopen in 2020.

“We have reviewed every possible option, however, due to the style and layout of No.1 we could not offer the service or atmosphere we want to deliver and which you deserve.

“As soon as it is viable and safe to reopen, we will look forward to welcoming you back. We will keep you updated on our social media channels.”

The eatery, which prides itself on serving modern Scottish dishes using local ingredients, has reassured customers who have deposits already paid that they will be contacted for a refund.

Gift vouchers will be extended for 12 months from the date which the grill will reopen.

The move comes amid calls from the hospitality industry for further support to survive the “bleakest of winters”.