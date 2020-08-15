Aberdeen’s new elective care centre recommended for approval

Council officers have recommended a new elective care centre for Aberdeen is approved.

The centre, which is planned to be based at Foresterhill near the main entrance of the hospital, is described as a “one-stop shop” for respiratory, dermatology and urology patients.

It will increase the number of people who can be seen by specialists or who require an endoscopy or minor surgery, and will cost around £56m.

In June, the NHS Grampian health board approved additional spending of up to £1m for changes that may be needed for the site, to consider if the clinical scope of the project needs to be altered due to Covid-19, and any assessment on how it may impact the building process.

The application is due to be discussed at council on Thursday.

A report to the planning committee states: “The proposal is not expected to generate a material increase in car journeys due to its consolidation of existing healthcare services from the wider Foresterhill campus into a single facility.

“Existing pedestrian and cycle infrastructure serving the hospital campus affords a good standard of accessibility by sustainable means.

“Whilst the proposal would result in the loss of a small number of existing car parking spaces, there is significant existing capacity within the nearby multi-storey car park to offset that loss.

“Impact on existing trees is not significant and any minor impacts can be mitigated through replacement planting, secured as part of a detailed scheme of landscaping for the site.

“Further submissions secured by condition can address reduction in carbon emissions and water efficiency matters. In conclusion, the proposal is found to accord with the provisions of the development plan, and no material considerations have been identified that would outweigh the provisions of the plan.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A four-storey block, it involves the construction of an extension to the existing ward block at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It has been referred to the planning committee as the proposal is within the major category of development.

A consultation event was held last August, but no further representations have been made since.

Planners have recommended it be approved with conditions attached, including installing cycle parking for both short and long stay, and reports around bird hazard, environmental enhancements for the area, energy statements, landscaping and water drainage arrangements are carried out.