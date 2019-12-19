Aberdeen’s new Deputy Lieutenants ‘humbled’ by honour

Lord Provost Barney Crockett has welcomed two new Deputy Lieutenants to Aberdeen.

Graham Guyan and Gillian Milne were appointed at a special ceremony in the Town House on Monday for their dedication and support to various charitable and third sector organisations in Aberdeen.

Mr Guyan is the patron of the North East of Scotland Gurkha Association and campaigned on their behalf to obtain full regimental status in Aberdeen for Gurkha Officers.

He is also patron of Aberdeen Football Club Heritage Trust and has been associated with the club for over 33 years.

Deputy Lieutenant Graham Guyan said: “I am truly humbled by being appointed to the role of Deputy Lieutenant for my home City of Aberdeen.

“I am committed to enhancing the lives of those who need assistance and being a Deputy Lieutenant gives me the opportunity to provide support to communities across the city.”

Gillian Milne is a committee member of the Fisherman’s Mission in Aberdeen and recently volunteered to organise its 20th Praise Evening.

She is also a Friend of Summerhill Home where she mentors and encourages residents to become actively involved within their communities.

Deputy Lieutenant Gillian Milne said: “This is such an honour for me and completely unexpected.”