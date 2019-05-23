Aberdeen’s new £333 million event complex to be named P&J Live

Aberdeen’s new £333 million event complex, which is set to attract the biggest artists to the city, will be named P&J Live, it can be revealed today.

The world-class venue’s operator SMG Europe and DC Thomson Media, which owns the Evening Express, the Press and Journal and Original 106, have agreed a deal which secures DCT Media as the inaugural naming rights sponsor for the north-east’s brand new arena.

Events already lined up for the impressive 48,000 sqm entertainment venue include include Lewis Capaldi, Elton John, Russell Howard, Alice Cooper, Disney on Ice and Aberdeen Performance Car Show, with more set to be announced.

Alan McCabe, editor-in-chief of The Press and Journal, said: “DC Thomson Media is delighted to be making a significant investment in the future of Aberdeen and the north-east by supporting this truly world-class venue.

“There’s a lot to be positive about in Aberdeen right now and we see this as big vote of confidence for the region. P&J Live will provide a visitor experience far beyond anything seen in the city and will attract visitors from far and wide and give us all an opportunity to shout about what a great place this is to live, work and play.”

Developed by Aberdeen City Council and development partner Henry Boots Developments (HBD), P&J Live’s main arena will have seating for more than 10,000 people (with a maximum capacity exceeding 16,000). The main arena also includes an exclusive 50 person capacity Show Deck and 16 luxurious private hospitality suites.

A 150-seater restaurant will offer food and drink, as well as an in-house catering coffee shop.

Managing director of AECC and P&J Live Nick Waight said: “We are thrilled to welcome P&J Live as our official naming rights partner. Having a brand which has strong roots in Aberdeen is incredibly important to us and being part of DC Thomson Media is hugely positive for our business and pivotal to the success of this transformational project.

“We look forward to a strong partnership and bringing P&J Live to life, delivering on a fantastic new venue for entertainment, conferencing and exhibitions for Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland.”

The venue also houses a VIP lounge, seven conference spaces, 2,000 sqm exhibition halls – each with a seated capacity of 1,700 – and 11 meeting rooms.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “It is great that our multi-million-pound new venue has a naming rights sponsor in the form of one of the most well-known local media companies and they will play a big part in the future of the TECA site.

“The P&J Live partnership will ensure the fantastic acts, conferences and events will be known throughout the north of Scotland and beyond which fits in with our Regional Economic Strategy with internationalisation at its heart.

“We want to attract major artists and events to the north-east to ensure the area competes on a global scale and it will be fantastic to watch how the P&J Live partnership will contribute towards that.”