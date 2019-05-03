Aberdeen’s Music Hall wins prestigious award just months after £9 million revamp

The project to refurbish an Aberdeen landmark has nabbed a prestigious award – just six months after re-opening.

Facing firm competition from six other developments from across Scotland, the Music Hall Transformation was triumphant in the Community Benefit category of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Scotland (RICS) awards.

The £9 million project, which was completed in December with the re-opening of the venue, was heralded for its “excellent achievement in providing a facility which directly benefits the local community and can illustrate its success through local community feedback”.

Cash for the revamp was raised by Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA), allowing for the two year long project to be undertaken. The 200-year-old building had new lifts installed, along with a number of extensive improvements to the interior of the venue.

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said: “The Music Hall has been at the heart of cultural and community life for nearly 200 years and means so much to so many people.

“It’s been such a privilege for Aberdeen Performing Arts to deliver this project for the city.

“Winning this national award is a fantastic way to say thank you to everyone involved and recognises all the amazing talent and creativity in our communities in the north-east.”

The revamp project has been entered into the final of the RICS Awards, due to be held in London in October.