Aberdeen’s Music Hall shortlisted for prestigious building award

A historic Aberdeen venue is one of three projects shortlisted for a prestigious building award.

Aberdeen’s Music Hall was today named as a contender in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

The Old Royal Station in Ballater and Eden Manor in Stonehaven will also represent the north-east at the ceremony later this year.

Across Scotland, 28 projects in eight categories are being hailed for their innovation and community benefit.

Aberdeen’s Music Hall, which recently reopened after a £9 million transformation, is nominated for two awards – the best conservation and community benefit categories.

Jane Spiers, Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Music Hall transformation project has been recognised in two categories.

“We have an immense amount of pride in the finished Music Hall.

“After two years of hard work by all involved, it has been wonderful to see so many people enjoying the refurbished venue.

“The architect and contractors worked hard to help bring our vision to fruition and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to its success. The Music Hall is such an iconic building in the north-east and for it to be celebrated in this way is fantastic.

“During our Stepping In opening weekend in December, we welcomed 11,000 people through the doors and it was wonderful to see so many people celebrating all the talent and creativity we have in the north-east.

“Our opening season is now in full swing and we can’t wait to see what the future brings for the Music Hall.”

The Ballater Old Royal Station has also received the nod in the community benefit category, along with tourism and leisure.

The station reopened last summer, three years after the historic B-listed building was wrecked in a blaze.

The restored building now features a tourist information centre, restaurant, tearoom and public library.

Bill Howatson, Provost of Aberdeenshire, said: “We’re pleased to have been nominated for these awards which are a formal recognition of the efforts to rebuild the station and bring it back to its former glory.

“Aberdeenshire Council, with partners, recognise the significant historical importance of the station and the contribution it makes to tourism in Ballater and Royal Deeside.

“I know the community has been delighted to see the station reopen to the public, which provides a gateway to visitors to the area from across the world, along with incorporating a much-valued local public service with the inclusion of the library.”

Eden Manor in Stonehaven was transformed by Fotheringham Homes. The C-listed derelict building, now a home for the over-50s, is nominated in the residential category.

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “We are extremely proud to see the impact we have made by restoring Eden Manor, not only for the residents moving in but also their families and the local community surrounding it.

“From the design stages with John D Crawfords Architects, to construction and handover, there’s been a sense of excitement around the project which has beautifully restored the main features of the abandoned C-listed building into modern homes.”

Colin Smith, who is chairman of the RICS Awards and Scotland judging panel, said: “Some projects have helped to attract more visitors and inward investment, while others have provided much-needed housing or vital services and infrastructure to communities.”

The awards ceremony for Scottish contenders will take place in May, with winners going through to the national RICS Awards final in November.