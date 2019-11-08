Aberdeen’s Mothercare launches ‘everything must go’ closing down sale

Aberdeen’s Mothercare store has launched its closing down sale today.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Mothercare has gone into administration and is closing all remaining stores across the UK with all stock discounted.

An “everything must go” closing down sale began today at Aberdeen’s Berryden store.

A spokesman for Mothercare said: “Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Aberdeen store closure.

“According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.”

The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online.