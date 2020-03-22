Aberdeen’s Mark’s & Spencer store offers eldery, NHS staff and emergency services chance to shop

An Aberdeen retailer is offer the eldery, NHS staff and emergency services a chance to shop during the coronavirus outbreak.

Marks & Spencer at the Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen will allow vulnerable people to use the first hour of business on Mondays and Thursdays to buy any goods they need.

With the first hour on a Tuesdays and Fridays for anyone from the NHS or emergency services.

A spokesman for Marks & Spencer said: “We ask other customers to respect this request, as it’s the kindness and support that will get us through this.”