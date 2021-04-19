Aberdeen’s Maersk Drilling secures $24 million exploration contract

Aberdeen’s Maersk Drilling has been awarded a $24 million contract by Petronas to drill one well off Gabon using a deepwater drillship.

The Maersk Viking vessel will drill an ultra-deepwater exploration well in Block F13.

Work is expected to begin in Q3 2021, in direct continuation of the rig’s previous work scope with Korea National Oil Corporation.

It is estimated the work will take approximately 60 days.

Morten Kelstrup, Maersk Drilling chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to expand our international relationship with Petronas, with whom we have worked on deepwater wells in the Far East, America and now West Africa.

“We’re looking forward to conducting our first-ever campaign in Gabon.”

Maersk Viking is a high-spec ultra-deepwater drillship which was delivered in 2013. It is currently operating offshore Brunei Darussalam.

Following the completion of the contract with PCGUSA (Petronas’ subsidiary, PC Gabon Upstream S.A.), the rig will move on to commence the previously announced four-well contract with Shell Malaysia.

Maersk Drilling is one of the global leaders in harsh environment and deepwater drilling. The company provides third-party services and is known for its use of innovative technologies.

Established in 1974, Petronas is Malaysia’s fully integrated oil and gas company which uses the latest technology to explore, produce and deliver energy to meet the world’s needs.