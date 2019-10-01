Aberdeen’s Lord Provost backs free ports

The Lord Provost has thrown his weight behind proposals to transform Aberdeen into a free port.

Barney Crockett is planning to write to the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack asking him to visit Aberdeen Harbour to see “the huge opportunities” such a move would create.

Boris Johnson unveiled the plans for free ports during the Conservative party leadership race.

A free port is a zone within a country that is treated, for customs purposes, as an independent jurisdiction.

Mr Crockett said he hoped that if the city got the free port status it could provide an economic boost as the oil and gas industry winds down.

He said: “I think this city has a great future and we must capitalise on all the opportunities we can get.

“With all the excitement around the harbour expansion, we could be perfectly placed to become a free port and even a major trading centre in the North Sea.

“I think we will see large cargos of all sorts arriving in the city and I think everyone would welcome them back.

“We have local companies who would love the opportunity.”