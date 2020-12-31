Aberdeen’s Long Dog Cafe up for sale

The owners of a popular dog-friendly cafe have announced they are putting the business up for sale.

The Long Dog Cafe, which is situated on Claremont Street, was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Instagrammable dishes and freak shakes.

However, the business has now been put on the market as owners Jamie Brown and Tom Reid announced on social media that they will no longer be able to dedicate their time to it.

The Long Dog Boutique, which is based next door to the cafe, is also included in the sale.

Despite the announcement, the cafe will continue to operate as a takeaway – in line with the current coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, the owners said: “As we go into 2021 our family will be growing, we are in the later stages of the adoption process and the new arrival means that we won’t have quite as much time to dedicate to the Long Dog business. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to put the Cafe, Boutique and Online store up for sale ready for its next chapter.

“No need to worry as for now it will be business as usual (as much as possible with the current restrictions) and we will continue to push ourselves to provide the best for our customers and staff. Where possible we will continue to provide this service until we can find someone suitable to take over.

“We hope all our team and customers are enjoying the somewhat different Christmas and New Year and we’re looking forward to seeing you all in 2021.”