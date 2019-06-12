Aberdeen’s Little Leopards in spotlight for Evening Express competition

Tots said cheese for the camera as part of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

The second day of the contest saw babies, toddlers and youngsters give their best smile for our photographer.

Among those taking part was seven-month old Zander Tuck, who was there with older brother, Logan Tuck, three.

Their mum Gemma Tuck, from the city centre, said: “This is just something different to take part in and I thought why not.

“Zander was born at 11lb and he is already in one-two clothes. He is a good baby.

“Logan gives me a heart attack a lot of the time. He goes to karate twice a week and he thinks he is a ninja. He jumps off the sofa, off boxes, just everything.”

Meanwhile, it was a family affair as mother and daughter Morven and Tracey Reid took their youngsters along to Marischal Square.

Morven decided to take baby Oliver Moates, seven months, because he is just “a little poser”.

Morven, also from city centre, said: “He is a very good baby, he sleeps all the time. All day and all night.”

Oliver’s grandmother Tracey Reid, from Woodside, who took her youngest daughter, Talia-Hope Reid-Cranton, three, said: “This is just something fun, she loves getting her picture taken.

“She is a poser. Tracey added that the youngster has overcome hurdles since being born five weeks early, but is now thriving and “loves causing trouble”.

Showing off their daughter Sienna Ritchie, five months next week, were Bucksburn couple, Tonicha Masson and Daniel Reid.

Tonicha said: “She is very smiley.

“We put her on Instagram for boutique pages, she models for a few of them.”

The overall winner could win a cheque for £500, a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture. The winning family also receives a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of Champagne and flowers.

The contest, open to children up to and including the age of five, will run until June 22 (excluding June 16) from 10am until 4pm at Marischal Square. Pictures are taken inside the courtyard under the leopard statue.