Aberdeen’s licensing strategy for sexual entertainment venues pushed back until December next year

Aberdeen’s new licensing strategy for sexual entertainment venues has been pushed back until December next year.

Councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee approved plans to delay the date of implementation for the new sexual entertainment venue (SEV) strategy from January 1 until December 1, 2021.

The local authority is currently working on a new licensing scheme for SEVs after agreeing to adopt a strategy in December last year, which would cover all premises at which sexual entertainment is provided before a live audience.

Council officers said the online consultation that was held in March and April this year didn’t attract enough suitable evidence, and due to the pandemic face-to-face meetings couldn’t go ahead with stakeholders as planned.

Sandy Munro, Aberdeen City Council’s licensing team leader, said: “Largely yes it’s down to covid, the committee resolved to introduce sexual entertainment venue licensing with an implementation date of January 1, 2021.

“In order to do so we have to publish a statement of licensing policy a month in advance, and you’ll see from the report we found it really difficult to obtain reasonable evidence on which to base that policy.

“We had planned face-to-face meetings with a number of the stakeholders, which has just not proved possible. We’re looking at remote meetings for those just now.

“What we’re seeking is to amend the date of implementation to December 1, 2021, as the date has to be at least 12 months after the resolution.”

Councillors gave the go ahead to postpone the date to allow officers to gather more significant evidence for the policy.

Meanwhile, a final report was also brought to committee for Aberdeen City Council’s taxi fare review.

It was previously agreed to implement an extra surcharge of £1 for journeys at Aberdeen International Airport, as a result of the price of going through the pick up and drop off area increasing to £3.

Fares in the city increased by 7% in January, however the airport barrier price wasn’t incorporated at this time as the barrier charge changed after the review into fares begun.

Mr Munro said: “This is the final report in the taxi fare review, members agreed to increase the surcharge at the airport by £1, that has been advertised as the plan, we’ve received no responses from anybody at all, so it’s up for final approval.”

Councillors approved the amended tariff, which will be in effect from November 30.