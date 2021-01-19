A popular Aberdeen rock bar which remained closed for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic is hosting a fundraising event this spring.

Krakatoa will run its all-day festival fundraiser on Saturday April 17 from 3-11pm in a bid to raise money to purchase and install new equipment throughout the venue.

The new equipment, which includes a powerful mechanical ventilation system – blowing in 1,200-2,400 litres of fresh air every second – will provide more stringent hygiene and make the venue feasible to restart grassroots gigs.

As the Trinity Quay bar is currently closed, the team is unable to raise the funds through bar sales.

Each ticket purchased for the upcoming music event will function as a donation and all cash raised will go towards the new ventilation system.

In a statement on social media, the company said: “Since this event largely depends on the survival of Krakatoa and the eradication of Covid-19, please view any purchase as an investment in both the venue and the grassroots music scene, as there won’t be any scope for refunds.

“We aim to schedule this ‘Thank You’ show at Krakatoa when safely able to do so. The precise lineup will be confirmed at that time, but we anticipate that most of the bands who’ve pledged to play will honour this commitment.”

At least 10 musicians are set to perform at the event.