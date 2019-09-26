Aberdeen’s hydrogen double-decker buses in doubt as Wrightbus collapses

A multi-million-pound deal for a fleet of new hydrogen-powered double-decker buses in Aberdeen has been thrown into doubt after the firm making them went into administration.

Northern Irish firm Wrightbus, which employs 1,500 people, was due to deliver 15 of the green machines for Aberdeen City Council at a cost of £500,000 per vehicle.

The local authority joined forces with the European Union and Scottish Government to fund the project, which was worth a total of £7,500,000.

First Aberdeen was set to use the new vehicles on the 19 Culter to Tillydrone route at the start of the new year.

When news of the deal was announced back in July, Philip Bell, the city council’s hydrogen spokesman, hailed the scheme and said it showed Aberdeen was leading the way with hydrogen-powered buses.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman could not say at this stage what the consequences of the Wrightbus administration would be for the double-decker deal.

He said: “We are aware of Wrightbus entering into administration and we are in contact with the company’s representatives and other parties involved to understand the situation.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Wrightbus was responsible for building the distinctive red double-decker Routemaster buses when Boris Johnson was mayor of London.

The Prime Minister has been urged to intervene in the matter by the Unite union, which has warned of “devastating consequences” from the collapse.

Regional secretary Jackie Pollock said: “This is a workforce at the cutting edge of technological advancements in the design and supply of green public transport.

“We cannot afford to lose any more jobs or skills in this area.

“Just three months ago, Boris Johnson gave assurances that he ‘will do everything we can to ensure the future of that great UK company’.

“He has a chance today to do something decent.”

Mr Pollock said 1,400 workers and 1,700 supply chain jobs were threatened, even though Ballymena-based Wrightbus had a “world-class” product.

He said the firm had a potential buyer until last Friday.

At least two Chinese firms and one Northern Irish company were interested, union sources said.

Administrators told Wrightbus workers during mass meetings covering all sections of production but the union appealed to them to show creativity in finding a solution.

DUP MP Ian Paisley confirmed the administration process began yesterday.

He said unions were being briefed by managers, adding: “Essentially from this point the administrator has a week to find a buyer.”