Aberdeen’s HMV store will not close

A closure-threatened Aberdeen music store will not be shutting its doors, bosses have confirmed.

The future of the Aberdeen branch of HMV was uncertain after the firm that owns it filed for administration for a second time.

It was announced yesterday that the entertainment firm has been acquired by Canadian retailer Sunrise Records.

Almost 1,500 jobs have been saved in the move, with Sunrise owner Doug Putman fighting off competition from Mike Ashley and others for the firm.

Aberdeen’s Union Street shop is one of 100 stores across the country which have been purchased.

However, a total of 27 stores will have to shut with immediate effect.

Scottish outlets to close include Ayr, Fopp Glasgow Byres Road and Glasgow Braehead.

Mr Putman said: “We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.

“We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and, most importantly, our customers.”

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “We are pleased to confirm this sale which, after a complex process, secures the continued trading of the majority of the business.

“Our immediate concern is now to support those employees that have been made redundant.”