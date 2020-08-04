Aberdeen’s HMT panto postponed due to coronavirus

This year’s HMT panto has been postponed due to the coronavirus, it was announced this afternoon.

Beauty And The Beast will now be staged in 2021, said Aberdeen Performing Arts in a statement.

APA said: “We can now confirm that this year’s pantomime production of Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre has been postponed.

“Following discussions with our producing partner, Qdos Pantomimes, it was concluded that due to the ongoing restrictions and the expected timescale for their relaxation it is impossible for us to deliver a viable pantomime season this year.

“However, we can confirm that Beauty and the Beast will be rescheduled to the new dates of 4 December 2021 to 9 January 2022.”

APA added all existing bookings will be automatically transferred to next year and it will contact all ticketholders very soon to confirm the details and provide options.

The theatre has asked customers not to contact them about their booking for now as it finalises the switch, but they will be in touch with all ticketholders within the next two weeks

The statement said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their understanding at this time. We recognise that our annual pantomime is a highlight of the year for many people, but we are working hard to ensure we have a bumper programme in place and look forward to welcoming you back to our venues once it is safe to do so.

Beauty And The Beast had been due to run at His Majesty’s from November 28 this year to January 3. The panto is a huge draw for Aberdeen audiences pulling in some 60,000 theatregoers over the festive period.

No casting had been announced for the pantomime prior to its postponement.