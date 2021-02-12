Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen’s historic Monkey House to be converted into high end apartments

by Alastair Gossip
12/02/2021, 11:35 am
© Chris Sumner/DCT MediaThe Monkey House, overlooking the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen city centre.
The Monkey House, overlooking the redevelopment of Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen city centre.

A historic landmark on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile could be converted into flats as the owner hopes to help “reinvigorate” the city centre.

The Press And Journal can exclusively reveal The Epic Group plans to create 14 high end, two and three-bedroom flats on the three upper storeys of the A-listed former Monkey House in Union Terrace, on the corner with Union Street.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe