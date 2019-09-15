Aberdeen’s heat and power projects curb emissions and cost

Tackling fuel poverty is one of the important strands of Aberdeen City Council’s anti-poverty strategy.

An ambitious project was undertaken to build a city-wide heat network.

It currently provides energy efficient, low-cost, low-carbon heating in 33 tower blocks, two sheltered housing blocks and 15 public buildings in the city.

The schemes, managed by independent not-for-profit company Aberdeen Heat and Power Co Ltd, provide electricity to the National Grid or to local buildings and district heating networks.

Four successful CHP schemes are now operating in the city’s Stockethill, Hazlehead, Seaton and Tillydrone areas.

Buildings connected to the schemes have seen emissions reduced by around 56% and residents’ fuel bills cut by as much as 50%.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing said the council has worked hard to speed up the roll-out of combined heat and power, particularly in the city’s tower blocks.

Councillor Laing added: “As you can imagine with the designs of those, heating efficiency has been poor in the past.

“But with the combined heat and power we’ve been able to cut the fuel bills in those properties.

“When you look at the statistics, they’re showing 30% of people in Aberdeen are living in what is described as fuel poverty, so spending more than 10% of their income on fuel and extreme fuel poverty is 20%.

“The last figures I looked at, it’s probably 29% in fuel poverty and 9% in extreme poverty, so it’s important we’re looking at ways to help people heat their homes more efficiently.

“That’s why we’ve rolled out programmes around insulation of properties so that people are not having to spend as much on fuel as well.”