Aberdeen’s Grampian Pride festival postponed

Aberdeen’s annual Grampian Pride festival has been postponed following Scottish Government guidance on coronavirus.

The event, which includes a parade down Union Street and entertainment at the Pride Village at the Queen’s Links, will no longer go ahead as planned on May 30.

Organisers said talks had already taken place with Aberdeen City Council to obtain a new date.

Event manager Deejay Bullock said: “Four Pillars’ trustees and the Grampian Pride committee are dedicated to the wellbeing of its volunteers and community. To that end we have been following the Covid-19 virus very closely listening to advice from experts and the government

“Following current Scottish Government advice, and guidance from Four Pillars trustees, Grampian Pride 2020, scheduled for 30th May, will be postponed until further notice.

“The event will be rescheduled for the earliest possible date, once the restrictions are lifted.

“It is vital that we have a future to look forward to and that includes looking forward to events that allow us to celebrate being who we are and will become in the aftermath of Covid-19.”

Tickets will be valid for the new date once it is set.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: