Aberdeen’s Graffiti Grannies to appear on The One Show

A group of Aberdeen pensioners are set to appear on The One Show tonight.

The Grafitti Grannies, who daubed their street art on Adelphi Lane as part of the Nuart Festival earlier this year, will make their latest TV appearance following a jaunt on This Morning in recent weeks, where they demonstrated their skills on a wall backstage at the ITV show’s studio.

The group bonded together as part of the LATA-65 Young at Heart project, put together by Portugese artist Lara Seixo Rodrigues, which aims to introduce older to people to street art.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired – who helped host and organise the festival – said: “The moment that our LATA 65-Young At Art participants created their artwork at the Adelphi is one that the Aberdeen Inspired team and passersby will never forget.

“Seeing such joy and passion was incredible and their story has travelled all over the world since then.

“We are sure that their enjoyment and happiness throughout the project will shine through the segment on The One Show tonight.

“They are sure to capture the hearts of the audience and we can’t wait to watch it. This project has left a lasting impression, not just on a wall in our city, but in the hearts of the public as well, and brought Aberdeen onto the global stage.”

Pearl Cameron, one of the participants, said: “I am so looking forward to reliving the experience through the One Show tonight.

“It was such good fun at the time and a wonderful experience. We all got to know each other really well and stay in contact. Everything about it was positive and it has led to so much attention for Aberdeen.

“It really has opened up dialogues in the city, changed attitudes and broken down barriers between the old and the young.

“People have been coming up to me and saying they recognise me off the telly which is lovely.

“From our experience through LATA 65-Young At Art to Nuart Aberdeen itself, everyone is talking about the art around the city and the fact it has highlighted areas that have never been highlighted before.

“The best thing for me is that I have carried on learning more and doing the stencils and the art – I love it.”

The group has pledged to continue its work, with Aberdeen Inspired offering to help them locate and get permission for walls across the city.