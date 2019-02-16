Video: Aberdeen’s Golden Games kicked off with flash mob

A flash mob marked the start of the city’s annual Golden Games.

The festival, which is geared towards pensioners, is now in its ninth year and the event launched this year’s games, which start in June, with a dance performance.

Around 20 senior citizens took part in the spontaneous dance performance, which was choreographed by Citymoves Dance Agency at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

The Golden Games is a free festival that aims to encourage a healthier and more active lifestyle.

Its purpose is to tackle the major health inequalities which are associated with growing older.

The dance performance yesterday also served as a thank you to the ambassadors who have helped to run the successful games, making it a permanent fixture in Aberdeen.

The flash mob lasted for two songs and the dancers involved were from a group called QuickSilver, part of Citymoves.

It quickly attracted a large crowd which watched their well-rehearsed performance.

QuickSilver is a dance company made up of dancers aged 50 years old and above.

One of the dancers, 64-year-old retired teacher Barbara Mitchell, said after the performance was over: “I think it went very well; everyone seemed to enjoy themselves.”

Also taking part was 68-year-old Evelyn Johnstone, from Kingsgate, a retired teacher, who said: “I think it went extremely well. I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Evelyn spoke about her love of dancing and how it is good for anyone to get involved.

She said: “It’s good for your brain, it makes you think and it’s an emotional thing.”

“As soon as you start dancing it immediately lifts your spirits,” she said.

Denise Steele, 77, a retired head teacher from Summerhill who also preformed, said: “When I retired, before my school closed I was looking for something to do.”

Denise joined the group around 1998 and said she loves the company and support that comes with being in the group.

The Golden Games will take place from June 5 to June 14 with this year offering a wide range of activities for those who wish to take part.

The festival will take place at venues across Aberdeen, including Marischal College, Aberdeen Health Village, Sport Aberdeen venues and Aberdeen Sports Village. RGU Sport and various community centres and libraries will also host activities.

There are activities for people of all skill levels and abilities, including seated exercises, walking football, yoga, dance and diving.

The festival was established in 2011 and is run by the Active Aberdeen Partnership.

Sylvia Wood, the mature representative ambassador for the Golden Games, said the aim of the dance performance was “to encourage everyone to get out there and do as much as possible”.

The 71-year-old from the Bridge of Don added: “We are here to promote fitness for elderly people.

“I hope a lot of people will come and stop to talk.”

Alistair Robertson, spokesman for the Active Aberdeen Partnership, said: “The launch of the 2019 Golden Games is the perfect platform to try something new or return to physical activity in a fun and social environment.

“Taking part in sport and physical activity is something that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy and has been proven to have a positive and lasting impact on a person’s overall health and wellbeing.”