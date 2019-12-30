Aberdeen’s ‘gingerbread house’ is raising money for Cancer Research UK

Visitors to an Aberdeen community are being invited to have a peek at a specially decorated home raising money for charity.

Dressed up as a gingerbread house, the property is located on Sycamore Place in Ferryhill and is on display from 3pm until 9pm.

It is organised and put together by resident Penelope Taylor Bray in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Her house is covered in lavish decorations, including candy canes, doughnuts and other sweet treat ornaments.

An honesty box has also been installed allowing visitors to donate how much they see fit.

In addition, people are being invited to give money online, with £120 so far being raised for charity.

She said: “Even a pound helps this cause ease the lives of people with cancer or hopefully stops families going through the anguish of watching and losing a loved one to this cruel disease.”

