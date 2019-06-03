Aberdeen’s garden waste collection charge to start in September

The controversial garden waste charge is set to be rolled out across Aberdeen in September.

Online registrations for the £30 annual charge will open next month.

A poll of Evening Express readers found that more than 80% of people don’t plan to pay the fee.

The charge will cover the collection of garden waste, and those who pay will be issued with a “tamper-proof sticker”.

The subscription will run annually from September 1 for a fixed 12-month period.

There will be no discount or reductions for households that sign up midway through the year, with the council urging residents to sign up as soon as possible to get full use of the permit.

Food waste will continue to be collected free of charge.

Councillor Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental spokesperson, said: “In adopting a similar subscription model as other local authorities we are able to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee which falls below that charged in other areas.

“It’s important to stress that collections are optional and we will continue to offer advice and guidance to anyone who wishes to consider alternatives such as composting.

“Some residents may also choose to drop garden waste at our network of household waste and recycling centres, which has been taken into account in our planning.

“We expect a large number of households will be keen to continue with garden waste collections and the preparations for the roll-out of the subscription are well underway.

“The online registration will make it quick and convenient, with the newly announced outline schedule for implementation another step forward.”