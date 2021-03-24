Aberdeen’s FreshMex announces expansion plans

Popular Aberdeen Tex-Mex eatery FreshMex has announced its plans to expand to another Scottish city.

A new FreshMex restaurant and a takeaway will open on Lothian Road in Edinburgh city centre this summer

Robbie Moult, co-founder and director of FreshMex, said: “It’s great to finally bring FreshMex to Edinburgh.

“We aim to be open by June, offering takeaway and Deliveroo across Edinburgh as well as a casual dining restaurant too – restrictions allowing.

“I think good food is a welcome distraction for us all right now as it feels as if the whole nation has rediscovered their passion for all things culinary and I love it.”

Focused on using fresh, quality ingredients, FreshMex is known for offering everything from burritos and burgers, to bowls and brownies.

FreshMex, which began life at Aberdeenshire farmers’ market in 2015, operated from The Adams and The Hawthorn pub before opening its restaurant on Schoolhill in Aberdeen in 2018.

Today’s news follows the eatery’s successful partnership with Deliveroo, which saw the first FreshMex Deliveroo Editions kitchen open in Nottingham earlier this year.

Also known as “dark kitchens”, Deliveroo Editions are hubs of small workspaces where the delivery firm hand-picks restaurants to open a kitchen in different cities, without the cost of paying for premises on the high street.

FreshMex’s dark kitchen is one of only 16 Deliveroo Editions kitchen in the UK.

Robbie said: “We’ve got some amazing customers and have been lucky enough to have Scotland’s most ordered dish on Deliveroo – our burrito – for the last 3 years as well as winning ‘Pop-up to Prime Time’ award at the first-ever Deliveroo Awards in 2019 in London.”

Robbie is also delighted the new dark kitchen in Nottingham, as well as the new eatery in Edinburgh, will create new jobs.

He said: “We should grow our team from 33 to around 55 – split across Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Nottingham.

“It’s fantastic to be able to grow during Covid-19, firstly in Nottingham and now in Edinburgh, helping to secure local jobs, support local and national suppliers and serving some flavour and happiness with our fresh food.”