Aberdeen’s forgotten millions: Trust fund cash could be used to help children and vulnerable people

Millions of pounds for children and vulnerable people in Aberdeen is going unclaimed – and some has been forgotten for almost 50 years.

Aberdeen City Council looks after 97 trust funds which contain a total of more than £13 million.

They are supposed to be awarded to individuals or organisations meeting certain criteria – but a review has revealed many of those organisations do not know they exist.

Now councillors are being asked to give the green light for the council to launch a campaign publicising some of the funds, while others may be merged.

Councillor Ian Yuill said: “It is important this money is made available to the groups it is aimed for and that, where there is a proposal to amalgamate funds, the money goes to a cause as close as possible to what it was intended for.”

A group of 37 funds which aim to benefit people in education contains a total of £6,412,483.

One is the Jessie Durno Prize Fund in memory of a former teacher who died in 1945 aged 52.

The fund contains £9,368 and is supposed to be used as a “prize in mathematics for Aberdeen Academy”.

The report added: “Aberdeen Academy closed in 1970 when Hazlehead Academy was opened.”

It recommends advising Hazlehead Academy “of the existence of the fund and details how to access funds”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A separate fund is designed to benefit students from Kaimhill Secondary School, which closed in 1972.

The report recommends advising Harlaw Academy of the funding.

Another recommendation is to advise a series of other schools including Aberdeen Grammar and Dyce Primary how to access the cash.

In 20 more pots, a total of £319,153 is available for vulnerable adults, such as care home residents. The report recommends the council advises city care homes that the money is available.

Eleven other funds containing a total of £56,742 are for vulnerable children and their families. The report asks for councillors to allow the council to spend the money on projects such as helping disabled people and funding carers.

Finally, a total of £7.1m is in 25 pots that aim to support arts and culture.

One containing £281,343 has been scrapped as it relates to the now-defunct Aberdeen International Youth Festival.

There is a proposal for three trusts – Robert Skene Mathew Bequest, Molly Craig Fund and Stewart Reid Memorial Fund to be wound up and the £22,328 in them to be transferred to the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust.

The report, to be considered at a council meeting next Monday, said: “There are several trusts that the council is affiliated with that have administration costs which are greater than the assets held.

“The main aim of the governance review of trusts is to streamline trusts that are deemed to be uneconomic or whose trust purposes may be considered to be outdated.”