Aberdeen’s Forbidden Planet set to close its doors

A city comic book shop has announced intentions to close its doors permanently.

Forbidden Planet on Upperkirkgate announced the plans through social media, saying it will close for the last time on June 9.

The news comes after Arcadia Group UK announced plans to shut their Burton and Dorothy Perkins branches in the Bon Accord Centre.

A statement from the shop on social media said: “It’s with heavy heart and great sadness that we have to announce that Forbidden Planet Aberdeen will be closing from 9th June.

“We’d like to thanks our loyal customers for their support over the last 18 years – you guys rule!

“We’re heart-broken over this situation, please be sure to come past and say ‘hi’ before the doors finally close.

The statement also announced plans to hold a major closing down sale, with items going for a quarter of their retail price.

It said: “In the meantime we’re offering a 75% closing down sale discount on everything in the store.”

Staff also took the opportunity to plug another local comic book shop, asking standing order customers to do business with the “friendly and helpful guys” at Plan 9 on Rosemount Viaduct.