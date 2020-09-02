Aberdeen’s first Taco Bell goes live on Deliveroo

Taco Bell has gone live on Deliveroo in Aberdeen, with customers already placing orders for lunch.

Eager customers were able to place orders for delivery at the new fast food restaurant earlier today

The 57-seater restaurant in the former Clarks store on Union Street was due to open on August 15

However, the official opening of the store was been delayed due to Covid-19, with a spokesperson saying they “know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors”.

Speaking last week, Raja Adil, CEO of The Adil Group which owns the franchise, said: “We’re delighted to be opening the first Taco Bell in Aberdeen, especially in such a great location.

“The Adil Group are always looking to grow and develop nationwide and we’re excited to be able to bring the brand to the Taco Bell fans of Aberdeen.”